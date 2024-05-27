INDIA bloc meeting on June 1 to review, discuss future course of action days before results: Sources

The Opposition-led INDIA bloc has called for an all-party meeting on June 1, the day of the seventh and final phase of polling for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, which will take place in Delhi, has been called to review and discuss the alliance's future course of actions, India Today TV reported citing sources.

Related Articles

All heads of the opposition bloc, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and others, have been invited to this meeting.

The meeting will take place 4 days before the election results are announced. This meeting also comes a day before Kejriwal has to surrender himself in Tihar jail in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Arvind Kejriwal was given interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign in the ongoing general polls.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh on INDIA bloc's electoral prospects

Days after the voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 got over, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

He added that Congress governments in states delivered on what they promised before the assembly elections. Without naming the NDA or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said, "If by mistake the form the government, they will make you slaves under a dictator."

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also claimed that the INDIA bloc is all set to win with a huge margin.

"With 6 phases of the elections now concluded, voting for 486 seats is over. As the outgoing PM starts figuring our his retirement plans, here's the round-up of the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: The BJP's fate is all but sealed. It has become clear that they are South mein Saaf, aur North, West, and East mein Half," he said in a post on X.