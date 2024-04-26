scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Lok Sabha election Phase 2 voter turnout: 50% recorded at 3 pm. Check state-wise polling numbers

Feedback

Lok Sabha election Phase 2 voter turnout: 50% recorded at 3 pm. Check state-wise polling numbers

Lok Sabha Election 2024: By the end of the day, a third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including all the seats in Kerala, Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura, and 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka — will have completed polling.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The big names in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil, The big names in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil,

Voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is on. 

Over 1,200 candidates are contesting in this phase.  At 3 pm, 50% voter turnout was recorded across 13 states and UTs. Tripura saw over 68.92% turnout while Maharashtra saw the lowest at over 43.01% polling. 

Related Articles

By the end of the day, a third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including all the seats in Kerala, Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura, and 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka — will have completed polling.

The big names in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The first phase of voting were held in 21 states and Union territories on April 19. Nearly 64% voter turnout was recorded across the states. 

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry went to polls in the first phase.

 

CONSTITUENCY STATE 2024 TURNOUT 2019 TURNOUT
Darrang-Udalguri Assam 28.81 83.66
Diphu Assam 30.82 77.61
Karimganj Assam 29.99 79.1
Nagaon Assam 25.29 83.22
Silchar Assam 23.2 79.42
Banka Bihar 18.75 58.6
Bhagalpur Bihar 19.27 57.16
Katihar Bihar 22.65 67.6
Kishanganj Bihar 21.94 66.38
Purnia Bihar 25.9 65.37
Kanker Chhattisgarh 39.38 74.36
Mahasamund Chhattisgarh 34.43 74.63
Rajnandgaon Chhattisgarh 32.99 76.15
Jammu Jammu And Kashmir 26.61 72.23
Bangalore Central Karnataka 19.21 54.3
Bangalore North Karnataka 19.78 54.73
Bangalore Rural Karnataka 20.35 64.94
Bangalore South Karnataka 19.81 53.64
Chamarajanagar Karnataka 22.81 75.35
Chikkballapur Karnataka 21.92 76.68
Chitradurga Karnataka 21.75 70.77
Dakshina Kannada Karnataka 30.98 77.97
Hassan Karnataka 22.03 77.29
Kolar Karnataka 20.76 77.21
Mandya Karnataka 21.24 80.56
Mysore Karnataka 25.09 69.5
Tumkur Karnataka 23.32 77.39
Udupi Chikmagalur Karnataka 29.03 76.03
Alappuzha Kerala 26.92 80.25
Alathur Kerala 25.91 80.42
Attingal Kerala 25.99 74.4
Chalakudy Kerala 27.68 80.49
Ernakulam Kerala 25.93 77.63
Idukki Kerala 26.46 76.34
Kannur Kerala 27.25 83.21
Kasaragod Kerala 26.39 80.65
Kollam Kerala 24.19 74.66
Kottayam Kerala 26.75 75.44
Kozhikode Kerala 25.94 81.65
Malappuram Kerala 24.63 75.49
Mavelikkara Kerala 26.68 74.23
Palakkad Kerala 26.59 77.72
Pathanamthitta Kerala 24.24 74.24
Ponnani Kerala 21.72 74.98
Thiruvananthapuram Kerala 23.18 73.66
Thrissur Kerala 26.42 77.92
Vadakara Kerala 23.58 82.67
Wayanad Kerala 26.35 80.33
Damoh Madhya Pradesh 26.84 65.82
Hoshangabad Madhya Pradesh 32.4 74.19
Khajuraho Madhya Pradesh 28.14 68.28
Rewa Madhya Pradesh 24.46 60.33
Satna Madhya Pradesh 30.32 70.71
Tikamgarh Madhya Pradesh 26.96 66.57
Akola Maharashtra 17.37 60.02
Amravati Maharashtra 17.73 60.68
Buldhana Maharashtra 17.92 63.55
Hingoli Maharashtra 18.19 66.76
Nanded Maharashtra 20.85 65.69
Parbhani Maharashtra 21.77 63.11
Wardha Maharashtra 18.35 61.53
Yavatmal-Washim Maharashtra 18.01 61.28
Outer Manipur Manipur 33.22 83.95
Ajmer Rajasthan 24.43 67.27
Banswara Rajasthan 30.04 72.88
Barmer Rajasthan 29.58 73.27
Bhilwara Rajasthan 25.15 65.61
Chittorgarh Rajasthan 26.48 72.36
Jalore Rajasthan 28.5 65.74
Jhalawar-Baran Rajasthan 28.88 71.95
Jodhpur Rajasthan 25.75 68.8
Kota Rajasthan 28.3 70.18
Pali Rajasthan 24.62 62.91
Rajsamand Rajasthan 25.58 64.81
Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Rajasthan 24 63.38
Udaipur Rajasthan 27.46 70.28
Tripura East Tripura 36.42 82.85
Aligarh Uttar Pradesh 24.42 61.64
Amroha Uttar Pradesh 28.45 71.01
Baghpat Uttar Pradesh 22.74 64.64
Bulandshahr Uttar Pradesh 23.43 62.85
Gautam Buddh Nagar Uttar Pradesh 24.26 60.49
Ghaziabad Uttar Pradesh 23.19 55.86
Mathura Uttar Pradesh 23.07 61
Meerut Uttar Pradesh 25.67 64.26
Balurghat West Bengal 28.11 83.67
Darjeeling West Bengal 32.75 78.65
Raiganj West Bengal 32.51 79.76



 

Published on: Apr 26, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement