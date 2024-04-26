Lok Sabha election Phase 2 voter turnout: 50% recorded at 3 pm. Check state-wise polling numbers

Voting for 88 constituencies in the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha elections is on.



Over 1,200 candidates are contesting in this phase. At 3 pm, 50% voter turnout was recorded across 13 states and UTs. Tripura saw over 68.92% turnout while Maharashtra saw the lowest at over 43.01% polling.

By the end of the day, a third of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats — including all the seats in Kerala, Rajasthan, Manipur and Tripura, and 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka — will have completed polling.



The big names in the fray for the second phase are Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, BJP's Tejasvi Surya, Hema Malini and Arun Govil, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The first phase of voting were held in 21 states and Union territories on April 19. Nearly 64% voter turnout was recorded across the states.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry went to polls in the first phase.