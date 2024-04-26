Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Nirmala Sitharaman, Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, Rahul Dravid, actor Prakash Raj cast votes in Bengaluru 

Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 has begun in 88 constituencies across 13 States and Union Territories. Several politicians, businessmen, actors and top ranking officials from the Bengaluru constituency of Karnataka came forward to cast their votes today.

India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, cast her vote from a polling booth in Bengaluru in Karnataka. After casting her vote, she motivated other Indian to come and cast their votes.

"Everyone should come out of their homes to cast their vote. Yes, it can be a hot day in Bengaluru but it is worth coming out. Choose your time, please come, do vote. India needs every vote," she said.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy also casts his vote at a BES polling station in Bengaluru.

"Once in every five years, we get an opportunity to execute the right given by our constitution, to chose whatever candidate from whichever party he/she is, to govern us. Today is a very happy day. Today is the day when we should all be enthusiastic to exercise our power,” he said after casting his vote.

Sudha Murty, Cricketer Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj also cast their votes at polling stations in Bengaluru.

After casting his vote, actor Prakash Raj, motivated others to cast their votes, while he flaunted his election inked finger.

"My vote stands for my right, for my power to choose who represents me, who will be my voice in the Parliament. It is very important to choose a candidate whom you believe in, and I have voted for the candidate I believe in and for the manifesto they have brought in and for the change, because of the hatred and divisive politics we have seen in the last decade,” he said.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.