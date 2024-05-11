Lok Sabha Election Phase 4: TDP's Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani becomes the richest candidate with Rs 5,705 cr worth assets

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) candidate for the Guntur Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh, has become the richest candidate in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election with declared assets amounting to Rs 5,705 crore. The substantial declaration consists of Rs 5,598 crore of movable assets and Rs 106 crore of immovable assets, according to his official affidavit.



Pemmasani, who is making his electoral debut in these elections, faces off against K Venkata Rosaiah of YSR Congress Party. Rosaiah, currently serving as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Ponnur constituency, is the son-in-law of former Union Minister Ummareddy Venkateswarlu.

Guntur district, located in the coastal region of Andhra Pradesh, has traditionally seen close contests between the TDP and YSR Congress Party. With Pemmasani's entry, the political dynamics have become even more interesting. Guntur will go to polls on May 13 during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Dr. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani

Dr. Pemmasani Ram, a multi-faceted personality, is best known as the founder of UWorld, a popular online learning platform. On social media, the 48-year-old describes himself as a politician, doctor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. His accomplishments extend across the necessities of contemporary life: education, healthcare, politics, and business.



Dr. Pemmasani earned his MBBS in 1999 from the esteemed NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, and his MD in Internal Medicine from Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, Pennsylvania, in 2005.



Aside from his medical qualifications, Dr. Pemmasani ventures profoundly into the world of business. He possesses an extensive investment portfolio, including over 100 publicly-traded companies in America, such as tech giant Microsoft Corp, soft-drink behemoth Coca Cola Co, innovative transportation entity Uber Technologies, and multinational technology corporation Apple, Inc.