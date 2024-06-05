'Badhaai Ho': Israeli PM Netanyahu congratulates PM Modi along with other world leaders on NDA's win

In the aftermath of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, world leaders have poured in their congratulatory messages for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA clinched a majority, paving the way for a historic third consecutive term in office.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, also extended heartfelt wishes to PM Modi.

In a post on X he wrote, "I extend my warmest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being reelected for a third consecutive term. May the friendship between India and Israel continue to surge towards new heights. Badhaai Ho !"

Among others who extended their wishes was the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, who affirmed the commitment to reinforcing the enduring bond between Italy and India for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

In her post on X, Meloni wrote, "Congratulations to @narendramodi on the new electoral victory and my warmest wishes for good work. Certain that we will continue to work together to strengthen the friendship that unites Italy and India and consolidate cooperation on the various issues that bind us, for the well-being of our Nations and our peoples."

Thank you for your kind wishes PM @GiorgiaMeloni. We remain committed to deepening India-Italy strategic partnership which is underpinned by shared values and interests. Looking forward to working together for global good. https://t.co/Qe7sFoASfg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

Following the long list of wishes, were several leaders of the nations in the Indian subcontinent who extended thir wished to PM Modi.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay took to X to express his congratulations to PM Modi and conveyed his anticipation for enhanced bilateral relations between their countries. Tobgay commended the Prime Minister for his relentless efforts in steering India towards greater heights.

In response, PM Modi expressed his gratitude, asserting, "Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to strengthen and flourish."

Thank you my friend Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay for your warm wishes. Bharat-Bhutan relations will continue to grow strength to strength. https://t.co/wNvpPjWwnt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2024

Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' also lauded PM Modi on securing a third successive term in office, highlighting the successful completion of India's monumental democratic process.

Acknowledging Prachanda's message, PM Modi affirmed his commitment to bolstering the longstanding friendship between India and Nepal.

Thank you Prime Minister @cmprachanda ji for your kind wishes. Look forward to continued cooperation to strengthen India-Nepal friendship. https://t.co/bLW23jFXFt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2024

Meanwhile, amid an ongoing diplomatic discord with India, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu conveyed his eagerness to collaborate with PM Modi to advance their nations' shared interests and prosperity.

Thank you President @MMuizzu. Maldives is our valued partner and neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region. I too look forward to closer cooperation for further strengthening our bilateral ties. https://t.co/CMtAWD0pGB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2024

In a similar vein, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his felicitations to PM Modi, emphasising the significance of fortifying ties between their neighboring nations.

On the other hand, the Prime Ministers of Barbados and Jamaica were among other leaders who congratulated PM Modi for his victory. Take a look.

Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi as he prepares to embark on a historic third term as India’s head of government. pic.twitter.com/vslF6ujeev — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) June 4, 2024

Despite the BJP securing 240 of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, falling shy of the majority threshold of 272, critical support from allies such as N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) propelled the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to victory with a total of 292 seats.

Surpassing exit poll forecasts, the Congress Party managed to secure 99 seats, marking a substantial improvement from its 2019 performance. The Opposition India (INDIA) bloc emerged victorious with 234 seats, posing a strong challenge to the NDA's dominance.