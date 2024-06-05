Lok Sabha results 2024: Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to take same flight to Delhi amid alliance anxiety?

As leaders of both NDA and INDIA alliances fly to Delhi to hold meetings on the way forward post Lok Sabha results, Nitish Kumar and his former ally, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will be reportedly on the same plane.

An NDTV report claimed the two leaders are heading to Delhi as both alliances kick off parleys to secure numbers. The Election Commission of India declared results for all the 543 Lok Sabha seats that went to the polls from April 19 to June 1, with the Congress winning 99 constituencies and the BJP securing 240, falling short of the majority mark of 272.

NDA is scheduled to meet in Delhi today, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kumar will be present at the NDA meet in Delhi, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

With 28 seats between them, N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) are crucial to the NDA. Both parties have reaffirmed their support for the NDA and will attend the alliance's meeting today.

Despite this, the INDIA bloc, which is about 40 seats short of a majority, continues to woo them.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the contributions of Kumar and Naidu to the NDA’s success in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh during his victory speech at the party headquarters in Delhi. Naidu, in a post on X, expressed gratitude to the people of Andhra Pradesh, saying, “The people of Andhra Pradesh have given us a significant mandate, reflecting their trust in our alliance and its vision for the state. We will work together to rebuild Andhra Pradesh and restore its glory.”



Tejashwi Yadav had recently hinted at "significant political developments" in Bihar following the Lok Sabha election results. Yadav suggested that Nitish Kumar's relationship with BJPappeared strained, as reported by PTI.

