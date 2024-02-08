Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA alliance to get 72 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, says India Today's MOTN opinion poll

Lok Sabha elections: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is estimated to win a total of 72 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of Lok Sabha seats. The Congress-led Opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is only likely to bag a total of 8 seats in the country's most populous state, India Today's Mood of the Nation (MOTN) opinion poll revealed.

As per the MOTN opinion, the BJP is likely to get 70 seats whereas the Apna Dal is expected to win 2 seats. While the BJP's tally is up by 8 seats from 62 seats in 2019, Apna Dal's tally is the same as 2019. Just like 2019 General Elections, the

Congress is expected to win just the Raebareli seat. Raebareli is considered to be one of the bastions of the Gandhi family. Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, however, is expected to win only 7 seats this time compared to 15 seats in 2019.

While the NDA alliance is expected to get a 52 per cent vote share in Uttar Pradesh, the INDIA bloc may fetch a vote share of 36 per cent in the state. India Today's recent opinion poll also highlights that the BJP is likely to retain its 2019 vote share at 50 per cent in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Apna Dal, BJP's ally in the state, is projected to get 2 per cent vote share this time, down from 3 per cent in 2019.

Samajwadi Party and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party are expected to witness a decline in their respective vote shares in 2024 when compared to 2019. SP may garner 30 per cent of the vote share, 9 per cent lower than 39 per cent in 2019. BSP, on the other hand, is likely to see its vote share in 2024 go down to 8 per cent, a decline of more than 10 per cent when compared to 2019.

For the BJP, Uttar Pradesh is critical to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's humongous target of 370 seats for the saffron party and around 400 for the NDA. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA alliance won 351 seats and the BJP alone secured 303 seats. The Congress could manage to secure only 52 seats.

