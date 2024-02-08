Mood of the Nation: AAP, Congress may clinch 5 Lok Sabha seats each in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

India Today Group's Mood of the Nation survey showed that the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress in Punjab could grab 5 seats each, while the BJP may win two seats of the total 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. According to the India Today Group's Mood of the Nation opinion poll survey results, the INDIA alliance is projected to get 65% of votes, while the BJP-led NDA is forecast to secure 17% in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is to be noted that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann last month said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in the 2024 general election, dismissing possibility of alliance with the Congress party in the State.

Mann said that “AAP is not going with them (Congress)“, in response to a question about electoral alliance between AAP and the Congress in Punjab.

"I have said it on several occasions that Punjab will become a hero in the country and the AAP will win 13-0 in the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources in the Opposition INDIA bloc said that the Congress too is keen to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab without any alliance with the AAP.

Earlier, India Today reported that AAP is likely to contest the Lok Sabha election on its own strength in all 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reportedly gave his consent to a proposal by the Punjab unit of AAP to fight the general election alone.

They added that AAP refused to contest the election with the Congress in Punjab, accusing the grand old party of having a stubborn attitude regarding seat-sharing.

