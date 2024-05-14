Mamata Banerjee's big claim: 'BJP to not touch 200-mark, INDIA bloc to win over 300 seats'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday made a big claim about the electoral prospects of the ruling BJP-led NDA bloc and the Opposition INDIA alliance led by the Congress in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections 2024. Speaking at a rally in North 24 Parganas, Banerjee said she believes that the BJP is unlikely to touch the 200 mark whereas the INDIA bloc could easily cross the 300 seat threshold.

Related Articles

Citing some calculations, Banerjee said that the BJP will get somewhere around 190-195 seats whereas the INDIA bloc is likely to get 315 seats. She further said emphatically that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not coming to office for the third term.

"There will be no Modi in Delhi. Didi will bring the INDIA alliance to power there (at the Centre), we will help from here (West Bengal). The INDIA alliance will win with all of us (parties). As per the calculations we have till yesterday, they (BJP) will get 190-195 seats and the INDIA alliance will get 315 seats as per the numbers till now," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee on BJP's 400 paar slogan

She also took a jibe at the BJP, saying the saffron party should not brag about winning 400 seats anymore. "Modi is not coming to power this time... The polling so far has been good. That is why the leaders of the ruling party at the Centre are scared. They have realised that Modi will not be back as the PM. They should not brag about 400 seats anymore."

PM Modi on 400 paar clarion call

While Banerjee claimed that the BJP shouldn't "brag" about getting 400 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a different note. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an exclusive interview with India Today TV that Abki baar 400 paar is not merely a slogan but is becoming a reality.

Cracks within the INDIA bloc

Despite being a part of the Opposition INDIA alliance, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chose to contest alone in Bengal and announced candidates in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The Congress and the Left Front have a seat-sharing agreement as per which the grand old party contests in 12 seats whereas the Left parties contest the remaining 30 seats.