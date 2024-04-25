Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Stage set for round two; voting in Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka tomorrow - 10 points

High-voltage campaigning ended on Wednesday evening for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in 89 seats across 13 states on Friday. In the second phase, polling is scheduled in all 20 seats of Kerala, 14 of the 28 seats in Karnataka, 13 seats in Rajasthan, 8 seats each in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, 7 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 5 seats each in Assam and Bihar, 3 seats each in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, and 1 seat each in Manipur, Tripura and Jammu and Kashmir.

