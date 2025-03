Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 7: Last day of voting on June 1; full list of constituencies and key candidates

Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: With over a month-long campaigning ending today, all eyes are on the final phase when 56 Lok Sabha seats will be up for contest across seven states and one Union Territory on June 1. Among the states where voting for Lok Sabha seats will be held are Bihar (8), Himachal Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (3), Odisha (6), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), and West Bengal (9). Polling will also be held in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency - Varanasi - will also vote in the final phase on Saturday. Besides him, other prominent faces in the fray are actor Kangana Ranaut (Mandi), Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur), and actor Ravi Kishan (Gorakhpur). Mamata Banerjee's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's fate will also be sealed on June 1. He is contesting from Diamond Harbour.

Full list of constituencies going to polls in Phase 7

Bihar

Nalanda

Patna Sahib

Pataliputra

Arrah

Buxar

Sasaram

Karakat

Jahanabad

Himachal

Kangra

Mandi

Hamirpur

Shimla

Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi

Mahrajganj

Gorakhpur

Kushinagar

Deoria

Bansgaon

Ghosi

Ghazipur

Ballia

Salempur

Chandauli

Mirzapur

Robertsganj



Punjab

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Khadoor Sahib

Jalandhar (SC)

Hoshiarpur (SC)

Anandpur Sahib

Ludhiana

Fatehgarh Sahib (SC)

Faridkot (SC)

Firozpur

Bathinda

Sangrur

Patiala

Odisha

Mayurbhanj

Balasore

Bhadrak

Jajpur

Kendrapara

Jagatsinhpur

West Bengal

Dum Dum

Barasat

Basirhat

Jaynagar

Mathurapur

Diamond Harbour

Jadavpur

Kolkata Dakshin

Kolkata Uttar

Jharkhand

Godda

Dumka

Rajmahal

Chandigarh