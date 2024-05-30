Lok Sabha Exit Poll 2024 on June 1: How 2019 exit poll predictions fared

Exit polls are a much-awaited event before the official counting of votes by the Election Commission of India (ECI) starts as political pundits and psephologists crunch down to the last number to tell which party has an edge over the other in every state. An exit poll is done right after the last vote is cast during the parliamentary or assembly elections.

Related Articles

The exit polls for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be broadcast live on June 1 after voting for the last phase is over. Voting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections will take place till 6 pm on Saturday and exit polls will be live from 6:30 pm onwards.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections were a contest for power between the BJP-led NDA alliance and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. While the NDA alliance led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third straight term in office, the INDIA bloc is looking to stage an upset.

Exit polls during 2019 Lok Sabha elections

India Today Group-Axis My India's exit poll in 2019 predicted the NDA would win 339-365 seats and a range of 77-108 seats for the UPA. When the vote counting was complete, the NDA won 350 seats, the UPA bagged 92 seats and others won in 100 seats.

Polling agency NDA UPA Others India Today-Axis My India 352 (+/-13) 93 (+/-15) 82 (+/- 13) News24-Today's Chanakya 350(+/- 14) 95 (+/- 9) 97 (+/-11) News18-IPSOS CNN-IBN IPSOS 336 82 124 Times Now-VMR 306 (+/- 3) 132 (+/- 3) 104 (+/- 3) India TV-CNX 300 (+/- 10) 120 (+/- 5) 122 (+/- 6) CVoter 287 128 127 ABP-CSDS 277 130 135 India News-Polstrat 287 128 127

News channels and pollsters can only give out the exit poll numbers after the final phase of voting is over, according to Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951. Anyone who does not comply with the provisions of this section can be sentenced to a prison term which may extend to two years or with fine or with both.