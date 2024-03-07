Lok Sabha elections 2024: PM Modi to visit Srinagar today since abrogation of Article 370. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will unveil multi-crore development projects and address a public rally in Srinagar. This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution. Article 370 of the Constitution gave special rights to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state.

“At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will reach Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, where he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme,” according to a PMO statement. The prime minister's visit takes on a political dimension, with the Lok Sabha election approaching and opposition parties seeking an announcement on Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit includes the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme and inauguration of initiatives worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore aimed at enhancing the agri-economy in the Union Territory. This includes initiatives in the realms of horticulture, agriculture and livestock husbandry in J&K.

The 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP) will be launched, aiming to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill-development training via a dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. Under the programme, around 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established and value chains will be put in place.

Modi will also launch nationwide tourism projects worth over Rs 1,400 crore under the 'Swadesh Darshan' and 'PRASHAD' schemes. The visit will see the distribution of appointment letters to around 1,000 newly-recruited government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

The tourism projects align with Modi's vision to enhance the experience of tourists and pilgrims by improving infrastructure and amenities at pilgrimage and tourism sites. PM Modi will also launch around 43 projects aimed at developing a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across India.

These include Annavaram Temple in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh; Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry; Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District, Karnataka; Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District Rajasthan; Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District, Himachal Pradesh; Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Goa, among others.

The projects also include development of various other sites and experience centres like Mechuka Adventure Park in Arunachal Pradesh; Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand; Ecotourism zone at Ananthagiri forest, Ananathagiri, Telangana; Meghalayan Age Cave Experience and Waterfall Trails Experience at Sohra, Meghalaya; Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate, Jorhat, Assam; Ecotourism experience at Kanjli Wetland, Kapurthala, Punjab; and Julley Leh Biodiversity Park, Leh.