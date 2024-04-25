Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sunita Kejriwal to join AAP roadshows in Delhi this week, say sources

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is expected to join Aam Aadmi Party’s campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Party sources believe that her presence would give a boost to the party’s campaigning in the absence of Kejriwal.

According to a report in news agency PTI that quoted a party source, Sunita Kejriwal is gradually assuming a bigger role that is expected to give a fillip to AAP’s campaigning that has been affected by Kejriwal’s arrest by the ED in the excise policy case. Kejriwal’s judicial custody has been extended till May 7.

"The chief minister's wife is scheduled to attend her first roadshow in Kondli reserved assembly constituency represented by Kuldeep Kumar who is AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha seat candidate in the coming weekend," said a source in the party.

Sunita Kejriwal will also attend roadshows in three other Lok Sabha seats contested by AAP in Delhi. AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress in Delhi has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. Congress has fielded candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

Sunita will also campaign for AAP candidates in Gujarat and Punjab, sources said. Her name is part of the list of star campaigners of the party for Gujarat.

Sunita Kejriwal, a former Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer for 22 years, gradually came into prominence after Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. She had held a few press conferences to read out his message to the public and followers from the ED custody.

She took voluntary retirement from the I-T department in 2016, and accompanied her husband during the India Against Corruption movement, which eventually led to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party.

