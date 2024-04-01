BJP's stunning claim: 'Arvind Kejriwal wants Atishi to be in Jail so that Sunita Kejriwal becomes CM'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday claimed that Arvind Kejriwal wants to send Atishi to jail so that his wife Sunita Kejriwal can become the chief minister of Delhi. Kejriwal, who was today sent to jail till April 15, told the ED that Vijay Nair, a key accused in the excise policy case, did not report to him, but Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Related Articles

After the ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, speculations began that Atishi may take over in case he resigns as chief minister. She was given all departments previously handled by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"Finally Kejriwal is being sent to Tihar Jail for two weeks but before that Kejriwal has arranged to send Atishi to Jail," BJP's national spokesperson RP Singh said in a tweet on Monday. "He says, Vijay Nair does not report to me but to Atishi. Shrewd/cunning, as he is, he wants Atishi to be in Jail so that Sunita Kejriwal becomes CM of Delhi."

Finally Kejriwal is being sent to Tihar Jail for two weeks but before that Kejriwal has arranged to send Atishi to Jail. He says, Vijay Nair does not report to me but to Atishi.

Shrewd/cunning, as he is, he wants Atishi to be in Jail so that Sunita Kejriwal becomes CM of… pic.twitter.com/ftxCAtDWAh — RP Singh Ntnl Spokesperson BJP (Modi Ka Parivar) (@rpsinghkhalsa) April 1, 2024

Today, the ED produced Kejriwal before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court after his custody ended. During the hearing, the agency told the court that Kejriwal's conduct had been totally non-cooperative and he had tried to mislead the investigation.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing on behalf of the ED, said Kejriwal told the agency, "Vijay Nair does not report to me, but to Atishi." Kejriwal, according to the agency, also named Saurabh Bharadwaj and said his interaction with Vijay Nair was limited.

The ED said Kejriwal was evasive in replying to questions on why Vijay Nair worked from the chief minister's camp office by feigning unawareness about people who work at the CM's Camp office.

ASG Raju also said that Kejriwal did not reveal the password for digital devices. "His conduct was totally non-cooperative. He is not giving his phone and deliberately misleading the investigation by giving evasive replies."

Vijay Nair, who handled AAP's election campaign, was among the people arrested at the initial stage of the probe in the Delhi excise policy case.