'Cameras are installed on his meals. Every bite he takes is being monitored': Sunita Kejriwal alleges conspiracy against husband in jail

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stated on Sunday that there's a conspiracy to harm her husband inside Tihar jail. She also mentioned that authorities are monitoring every meal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief.

"Cameras are installed on his meals. Every bite he takes is being monitored. This is so shameful. He is a sugar patient and is taking insulin for 12 years, but he is being denied insulin in jail. They want to kill the Chief Minister of Delhi," Sunita Kejriwal said while addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Ranchi.

In her speech, Sunita criticised the current regime, calling it a 'dictatorship' for imprisoning Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren without being proven guilty.

"They have put Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren in jail. They've put them in jail without them being proven guilty. This is a dictatorship. What is my husband's fault? Is it providing good education, health facilities?" she asked.

She also mentioned that Arvind Kejriwal has risked his life for the people of Delhi. "He is an IITian, he could have gone abroad, but he prioritises patriotism. As IRS, he took leave to do public service. He has put his life at stake for people," she said.

Sunita Kejriwal highlighted that Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month regarding the Delhi liquor policy case, has been a diabetes patient for the past 12 years. He has been taking 50 units of insulin daily during this time.

"He is a sugar patient and he has been taking 50 units of insulin every day for the last 12 years. But he is not being given insulin in jail. They want to kill the Delhi Chief Minister. They cannot understand Arvind Kejriwal's thoughts. He is very brave. He is a lion. He is worried about 'Bharat Mata' even in jail," she said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stated that Arvind Kejriwal's blood sugar level has reached 300, and the authorities at Tihar jail are not providing him with insulin. Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is scheduled to remain in jail until April 23, when the next hearing will occur.