Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling in Delhi, Haryana tomorrow! From metro, bus, traffic advisory to Dry Day. Details here

The voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024 will take place in Delhi and Haryana on May 25 (Saturday). In this phase, all the 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi and 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will go to polls.

In Delhi, voting will take place across Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi and West Delhi. In Haryana, polling will be conducted in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Gurugram, Sirsa, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seats.

What's not

Liquor shops: As per orders issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), all liquor stores and other licensed premises in Delhi and adjoining areas including Faridabad and Gurugram is shut from 6 pm on May 23 till 6 pm on May 25. Educational institutions: Schools and educational institutes in Delhi will remain closed on the polling day, due to heatwave conditions. Banks: Banks will remain closed on the day of voting on May 25. Government services: To ensure the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha elections, all the non-essential government services will be closed in Delhi only for a day on May 25.

What's open

Delhi Metro: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said that metro train services will start from 4 am on the polling day so that those deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The DMRC added that the trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines until 6 am.

Bus services: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be operational as usual on the day of Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting so that voters are able to reach their polling booth.

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses will be operational as usual on the day of Lok Sabha elections 2024 voting so that voters are able to reach their polling booth. Commercial establishments: Commercial establishments like hotels, restaurants, theatres and malls will largely remain open. They have been directed to start their operations later in the day to allow employees to cast their vote.

Commercial establishments like hotels, restaurants, theatres and malls will largely remain open. They have been directed to start their operations later in the day to allow employees to cast their vote. Hospitals: Hospitals, medical and other healthcare facilities will be functional as usual.

Traffic advisory

In view of the polling on May 25, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued a traffic advisory. As per this advisory, restrictions have been placed in various parts of Delhi including ITI Nand Nagri, Sarai Kale Khan, and ITO.

Traffic Advisory



Traffic Advisory

In view of Lok Sabha Elections-2024 related activities on 24.05.2024, traffic restrictions will be effective near ITI Nand nagri Delhi. Kindly follow the traffic advisory.



In view of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, traffic restrictions will be effective on 24.05.2024 Kindly follow the advisory.

Dry Day in Delhi, Haryana, Gurugram, Faridabad

Dry day has been declared in Delhi from 6 pm on May 23 till 6 pm on May 25. In Haryana, dry day has been declared in Gurugram and Faridabad on May 25. Liquor will also not be sold on June 4, 2024, the day of counting of votes.