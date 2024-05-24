Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check list of constituencies, voting date, polling timings, all you need to know

Lok Sabha elections: Voting will take place in Delhi tomorrow during the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling will begin from 7 am and take place until 6 pm on Saturday. In this phase, polling will take place across all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting on all 7 seats.

While the Congress is fighting on 3 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting on 4 seats. The Congress is contesting from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and North West Delhi. The AAP, on the other hand, is contesting from East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi.

Constituency BJP INDIA Chandni Chowk Praveen Khandelwal Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress) North East Delhi Manoj Tiwari Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress) East Delhi Harsh Malhotra Kuldeep Kumar (AAP) New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj Somnath Bharti (AAP) North West Delhi Yogender Chandolia Udit Raj (Congress) West Delhi Kamaljeet Sehrawat Mahabal Mishra (AAP) South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri Sahi Ram Pehalwan (AAP)

Key candidates to watch from Delhi in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Among the candidates to watch from the BJP's side are Bansuri Swaraj, Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, and Harsh Malhotra. The candidates to watch from the INDIA alliance are Kanhaiya Kumar and Udit Raj from the Congress as well as Somnath Bharti and Mahabal Mishra from the AAP.

What happened in 2019 Lok Sabha elections?

The BJP won all 7 seats in the national capital. The Congress and the AAP failed to win any seat whatsoever in Delhi. Hans Raj Hans won from North West Delhi against AAP's Gugan Singh with a margin of more than 5.53 lakh votes.

Parvesh Varma won from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency against AAP's Mahabal Mishra with a margin of more than 5.78 lakh votes.

Manoj Tiwari, on the other hand, won from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha against the late Shiela Dixit with a margin of over 3.66 lakh votes. In South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won against AAP's Raghav Chadha by a margin of more than 3.67 lakh votes.