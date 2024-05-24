Delhi Lok Sabha Polls phase 6: List of key candidates as Delhi goes to polls tomorrow

Delhi is all set to vote in the second last phase, i.e. the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow. In the May 25 elections, all 7 constituencies in the national capital are going to polls. The phase marks a crucial inning for all the candidates as Delhi has followed the usual trend of picking the party that doesn't usually form the government at the centre.

The national capital saw a BJP clean sweep in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, pushing opponents AAP and Congress to the periphery. This time, Congress and AAP, who are running together as the INDIA alliance, will present a strong threat to the BJP in 2024. While Congress is running for three seats, the AAP has placed its candidates in four of them.

The intense drama surrounding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's imprisonment has overshadowed the 2024 election contest. Since being granted interim release to campaign for his party, Kejriwal has launched a no-holds-barred assault on the BJP.

Harsh Vardhan, the BJP's current two-term MP, will be replaced in the next election by Praveen Khandelwal, who is running for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk. JP Agarwal, a 79-year-old Congressman who is running for his tenth Lok Sabha term and has served as Chandni Chowk's representative in 1984, 1989, and 1996, is Khandelwal's principal opponent.

The other major seat to look out for in these elections is North-east Delhi, where BJP has fielded Manoj Tiwari, for the second time in a row from the constituency. Tiwari, this time, is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. He is a student leader from JNU and entered politics in 2019 contesting unsuccessfully as a CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai.

The other key candidates include Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She is pitted against AAP's Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi seat.

Delhi Lok Sabha election 2024 constituencies, candidates