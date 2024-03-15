Lok Sabha elections 2024: What all will change after EC declares poll dates on March 16? Check here

Lok Sabha elections: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said it would declare the dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections at 3 pm on March 16. Once the election dates are announced, the Model Code of Conduct will come into effect across the country and will be imposed till the election results are declared.

Here are the top changes after the election dates will be announced:

1. As per ECI guidelines, ministers and other authorities will be barred from announcing any financial grants or making promises thereof once the elections are announced.

2. The ministers will not be allowed from laying foundation stones or inaugurating projects or schemes of any kind. Only civil servants can do so.

3. Promises or assurances related to the construction of roads, provision of drinking water facilities, etc., are not allowed during this period.

4. Ad-hoc appointments in government or PSUs that could influence voters in favour of the ruling party are barred.

5. Ministers and other authorities cannot sanction grants or payments from discretionary funds.

6. The ECI says that after the Model Code of Conduct is implemented official visits cannot be combined with electioneering work, and the use of official machinery or personnel for electioneering is strictly prohibited.

7. Government transport, including official aircraft, vehicles, machinery, and personnel, cannot be used to further the interests of the ruling party during elections.

8. Public places like maidans for holding election meetings and helipads for air flights must be accessible to all parties and candidates on the same terms and conditions.

9. ECI also prohibits the issue of advertisements at the cost of public exchequer in newspapers and other media during the election period. Misuse of official mass media for partisan coverage of political news and publicity regarding achievements to favour the ruling party should be strictly avoided, MCC guidelines note.

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of rules for all political parties and candidates to create a "level playing field". These are issued by the ECI.