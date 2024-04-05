Lok Sabha elections: BJP slams Cong for using photos of New York, Thailand in poll manifesto

The BJP on Friday slammed the Congress party after it used photos of New York and Thailand in its poll manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024. BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the Congress and the concerned team should be aware of what are they including in the most important document before the elections.

Taking a dig at Supriya Shrinate, Trivedi said: "Recently the social media chairperson said she was not aware who was handling her social media account. At least the party should know who was making their manifesto at least."

Showing the photo used in the Environment section of the poll manifesto, Trivedi said that the photo was from the favourite destination of Rahul Gandhi -- Thailand.

BJP National Spokesperson Dr. @SudhanshuTrived addresses press conference at BJP headquarters, New Delhi. https://t.co/2zb6Q13Mv3 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2024



He further said: "It's not a big issue that wrong photos have been used. But it is concerning these photos are of foreign entities. Until now, they have been going abroad and defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But now they are borrowing foreign photos for their manifesto."

The BJP leader said the Congress did not fulfil either of the promises they mentioned in the manifesto either in the Centre or in the states during their rule.

"Congress president Kharge ji said when Congress came to power, not even a needle used to be manufactured in India. This is an absolute lie. CV Raman got the Nobel Prize in 1930. Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru) was founded in 1909. But they will continue to believe that everything happened after Nehru," Trivedi added.

Earlier in the day, PM Narendra Modi too lambasted the grand old party and said the economy had collapsed due to the corruption and loot of the Congress party. “Do you remember how bad the condition of the country was 10 years ago?” he said while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Churu district.

PM Modi said, "Today the whole world is surprised as to how India is developing so fast. The world does not know that the soil of India is something different. Whatever we decide, we are able to achieve it. In the last 10 years, you have seen the country changing. Do you remember how bad the condition of the country was 10 years ago? Due to the big scams and loot of Congress, the economy had collapsed and India's reputation in the world was declining..."

The Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi.

In its manifesto, the Congress stressed on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay', along with the guarantees made to the people as part of its promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.