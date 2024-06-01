Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 Voter Turnout: Himachal Pradesh leads with over 14% voting percentage at 9 am, Odisha sees least turnout

In the Lok Sabha elections phase 7, by 9 am the total voter turnout has reached 11.31%, with Himachal Pradesh leading the way with 14.35 percent, with Odisha trailing far behind, recording the lowest voter turnout of 7.69 percent polling.

Himachal Pradesh was closely followed by Uttar Pradesh, where the voter turnout stood at 12.94 percent. .

Check the voting percentage till 9 am of 8 states and union territories in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 below.

STATE/ UNION TERRITORY VOTING PERCENTAGE Punjab 9.64% Uttar Pradesh 12.94% West Bengal 12.63% Bihar 10.58% Chandigarh 11.64% Himachal Pradesh 14.35% Jharkhand 12.15% Odisha 7.69%

Fifty-seven seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are voting in the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. All eyes are on Varanasi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a third consecutive term.

All 13 seats of Punjab and four in Himachal Pradesh, along with 13 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Bihar, six in Odisha, three in Jharkhand, and Chandigarh are seeing polling.

Additionally, polling for the remaining 42 assembly constituencies of Odisha and bypolls to six assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh are also happening simultaneously.