Lok Sabha Election Phase 7: UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Ravi Kishan, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann cast votes

As the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 has kicked off, 57 seats across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh are voting today. Among these 57 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also a contestant, seeking a third consecutive term from Varanasi.

As the polling began early morning today, several high-profile actors and politicians were seen at their respective polling booths casting their votes.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was seen casting vote a at a polling booth in Gorakhpur.

On the other hand, BJP MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan and his wife Preeti Kishan also cast their votes at a polling booth in the constituency.

The BJP's Ravi Kishan, the SP's Kajal Nishad, and the BSP's Javed Ashraf will compete for the Gorakhpur seat.



After casting his vote, Ravi Kishan said, "I have cast my vote for Viksit Bharat, Ram Rajya and to make India a 'vishwa guru'..."

In Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and their daughter and party candidate from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya cast their votes at a polling station in Patna.

In Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur, cast their vote at a polling booth in Sangrur constituency.

The seat is a contest between amid Congress' Sukhpal Singh Khaira, BJP's Arvind Khanna, AAP's Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and SAD's Iqbal Singh Jhundan and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar)'s Simranjit Singh Mann.

In Punjab's Jalandhar, Former Indian cricketer and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh casts his vote at a polling booth.

After casting his vote, Singh said, "I expect that people come in large numbers to vote and I want maximum polling in Jalandhar. It is our duty and we should bring the government that we want, a government that can work for the people. I am not a VIP at all, the VIP culture should end. If one can stand in a queue for a langar, then one can stand here too.