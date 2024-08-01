Centre to introduce bill to amend Disaster Management Act 2005 in Parliament today

In a significant move to enhance disaster management protocols, the Indian government is set to introduce the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in the Lok Sabha on August 1. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will be presenting the new bill in both houses of the parliament today.

This forthcoming legislation aims to establish a comprehensive “disaster database at national and state levels” and create an “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for state capitals and major cities with Municipal Corporations.

The proposed database will encompass vital information including disaster assessments, fund allocation details, expenditure reports, preparedness and mitigation plans, and a risk register categoried by type and severity of risk. These measures are in line with policies determined by the Central Government.

The Bill also seeks to empower the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to independently prepare disaster plans at their respective levels, replacing the earlier framework that relied on plans made by the National Executive Committee and State Executive Committees. Furthermore, the NDMA will have the authority to appoint experts and consultants as necessary to fulfill its functions effectively.

Another crucial aspect of the amendment is the NDMA’s mandate to regularly assess the wide spectrum of disaster risks facing the nation, including those that could arise from extreme climate events and other factors, even if such disasters have not yet occurred.

The new legislation will grant statutory recognition to existing bodies like the National Crisis Management Committee and the High-Level Committee. In a statement regarding the Bill, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the necessity of updating the Disaster Management Act, originally enacted in 2005, to integrate disaster management more effectively into development plans, aligning with the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

Additionally, the Bill proposes the establishment of a "State Disaster Response Force" by state governments. A new Section 60A will be added to empower both the Central and State Governments to direct individuals to take necessary actions or refrain from them to mitigate disaster impacts, with penalties for non-compliance not exceeding ₹10,000.