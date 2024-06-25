Lok Sabha: MP Pappu Yadav takes oath wearing 'ReNEET' written shirt. Watch video 

Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav from Purnea district of Bihar took the oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Tuesday wearing a t-shirt with "#Re-NEET" written on it amid the ongoing NEET-NTA row. Yadav concluded his oath with a series of slogans that sparked a heated exchange in the Parliament.

"Re-NEET, special status for Bihar, Seemanchal Zindabad, Manavtavaad Zindabad, Bhim Zindabad, Samvidhan Zindabad," he said. Following this, members of the Treasury Bench objected to his words.

As the ruling coalition legislators expressed their disapproval, Yadav retorted, “I am a six-time MP. You'll teach me? You have won on the mercy (of others). I fight alone.”

#WATCH | Independent MP from Bihar's Purnea, Pappu Yadav wears a t-shirt with the words 'ReNEET' on it as he takes oath as a member to the 18th Lok Sabha and concludes his oath by saying, "Re-NEET, special status for Bihar, Seemanchal Zindabad, Manavtavaad Zindabad, Bhim… pic.twitter.com/UYuwp82ypQ — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024

On Monday, Yadav questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for taking over the probe into irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG.

"The case has been handed over to the CBI because the Bihar Police's Economic Offences Unit wanted to interrogate National Testing Agency (NTA) officials... That is why they quickly ordered a CBI probe. We will raise the issue in Parliament and demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into it," Yadav said.

On Monday, the CBI took over five additional cases related to suspected irregularities in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination. These cases were previously under investigation by local police authorities in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar. This development has increased the total number of cases under the CBI's purview to six.

Additionally, in a separate incident, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Maharashtra arrested a Zilla Parishad school headmaster from Latur and took a teacher into custody. This action followed the discovery of an alleged racket involving at least four individuals who purportedly facilitated NEET students in exchange for monetary compensation to pass the exam.

