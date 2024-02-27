Lok Sabha polls 2024: AAP to discuss candidate list today at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The Political Affairs Committee of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) will meet on Tuesday to discuss candidate selection for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, to be held at party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi residence, follows the recent announcement of a seat-sharing deal between the AAP and the Congress.

"The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will meet tomorrow to discuss the names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls," a party source told news agency PTI on Monday.

AAP-Congress Delhi seat-sharing

The parties have agreed on a 4:3 split of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, with the AAP contesting four and the Congress three.

In Delhi, the party will field its candidates in the New Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi and East Delhi constituencies. The Congress, however, will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi.

The Congress will also field candidates in Haryana, Goa and Gujarat, while the AAP will contest seats in Bharuch and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, and Kurukshetra in Haryana. The Congress will contest in Chandigarh as well as both the seats in Goa. In Punjab, however, the two parties will contest separately.

AAP Lok Sabha candidates in Assam

The Aam Aadmi Party announced its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Assam on February 8. AAP leader Sandeep Pathak said in a press conference Manoj Dhanowar will be the party candidate for Dibrugarh, Baben Choudhary for Guwahati and Rishiraj for Sonitpur.

He also noted that the AAP would start election campaigning on the three seats and expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc would accept it and allocate these seats to the party.

"We are fighters and we are here not just to participate but to win the elections. The purpose of forming an alliance is to win the elections. So, everything should be done in a timely and coordinated manner," Pathak said.

In the same presser, AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that seat-sharing discussions with the Congress have started in Assam and the two parties will soon arrive at a decision.

The two parties will will form a coordination committee for election campaigning in Assam, which will be responsible for deciding which leaders will campaign in coalition seats and finalising a strategy for campaigning at those locations.