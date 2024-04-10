Lok Sabha Polls 2024: BJP replaces Kirron Kher with Sanjay Tandon in Chandigarh

The BJP on Wednesday announced Sanjay Tandon as its candidate for the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat, replacing two-time MP Kirron Kher. Tandon is the party's co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh and is the son of former Chhattisgarh governor late Balramji Das Tandon who was one of the founding members of the Jan Sangh and later also served as Punjab BJP chief.

Kirron Kher won the Chandigarh seat twice - in 2014 and 2019. As the name was announced, she congratulated Tandon: "Congratulations @SanjayTandonBJP Ji on being selected as the BJP candidate for the Chandigarh constituency. Wishing you all the best in your campaign ahead."

Tandon was the Chandigarh BJP president for nearly a decade in the past.

Notably, the names of Satyapal Jain and Arun Sood were also doing the rounds for the party ticket from Chandigarh. Tandon said he was born in Amritsar and also worked for the party in Punjab. "Punjab, Punjabiyat, and Punjabi brotherhood is not new for me," he said.

A chartered accountant by profession, Tandon is also the president of the UT Cricket Association Chandigarh. Tandon did his early schooling in Amritsar. Later, the family moved to Chandigarh. He became a chartered accountant in 1986. He also carries out various social service activities through NGOs Competent Foundation and Balramji Das Tandon Charitable Foundation.

The BJP, in its 10th list, announced the candidates for a total of nine Lok Sabha seats -- seven in Uttar Pradesh and one each in Chandigarh and West Bengal.

(With inputs from PTI)