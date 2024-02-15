scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Farooq Abdullah's NC to go solo in J&K in another setback to INDIA bloc

The National Conference is part of the opposition's INDIA alliance, which also includes Congress and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP.   

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

In another blow to the INDIA bloc, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday denied seat-sharing with any other party and said his party would contest on all seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also hinted that he may join the BJP-NDA in the future, reported India Today. NC is part of the opposition's INDIA alliance, which also includes Congress and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP.   

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh said talks for seat-sharing were on and that NC and PDP would continue to be part of the INDIA bloc. "Talks are going on. Every party has their own limitations. National Conference and PDP have been a part of the INDIA bloc, and will continue to remain so," he said. 

In 2019, the NC won 3 of 6 Lok Sabha seats while three seats went to the BJP. The saffron party won from Ladakh, Udhampur, and Jammu. Baramulla,     Srinagar, and Anantnag went to the NC. 
 

Published on: Feb 15, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
