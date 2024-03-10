Lok Sabha polls 2024: Mamata Banerjee to announce TMC candidates on 42 seats in West Bengal

Lok Sabha polls news: Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, is expected to announce the names of the party's candidates on all 42 seats in the state for the upcoming general elections. Named as the Jana Garjan Sabha, the TMC's rally will feature three platforms including a cross ramp.

During the rally, Mamata Banerjee and TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will be the main speakers. The rally will focus on issues such as the alleged withholding of West Bengal's financial dues by the Centre.

"We are organising a rally at Brigade Parade Grounds after a long time. It is going to be a historic event. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a message which we will take to every nook and corner of West Bengal and ensure the defeat of the BJP in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats of the state," Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The development comes as the TMC failed to arrive at a seat-sharing arrangement in West Bengal with the grand old Congress as part of Opposition's INDIA bloc. TMC said that Mamata Banerjee will not have any seat-sharing arragement with the Congress as part of the INDI alliance.

The Jana Garjan Sabha rally comes at a time when many leaders in West Bengal are switching parties. Former TMC MLA Tapas Roy joined the BJP earlier this week. Ex-Congress leader Koustav Bagchi joined the saffron party recently, citing a "lack of respect" within the grand old party.

Bagchi said that the Congress top leadership does not give any importance to the West Bengal unit. "The Congress top leadership does not give any importance to the West Bengal unit. So, I do not want to compromise my self-respect and stay in it," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after quitting the party.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Mukut Mani Adhikari joined the Trinamool Congress citing unfulfilled promises. Adhikari represents the Ranaghat Dakshin constituency in the Lok Sabha. "I believe TMC is the only platform where you can work for the masses, so I decided to join them," Adhikari said.

(With India Today, PTI inputs)