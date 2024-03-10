Ahead of Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal declares holiday on Ram Navami

Just months before the Lok Sabha elections in which the BJP is expected to better its performance, the West Bengal government of Mamata Banerjee on Saturday declared public holiday on Ram Navami.

"In continuation to this Department Notification No. 6112-F(P2) dated 09/11/2023, the Governor is pleased to declare 17th April, 2024 (Wednesday) as Public Holiday on the occasion of ‘Ram Navami’ under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881,” said a notification issued by the government.

The BJP had been demanding a public holiday on Ram Navami in the state. In January this year, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata government and asked why there was no holiday for Ram Navami and Makar Sankranti while the state had declared holiday on Shab-e-Barat.

"Even in Islamic Republic of Pakistan there is no Public Holiday for Shab-e-Barat. The festival is categorized in the List of Optional Holidays. And there is no additional option to opt for a holiday on Monday as this time around Shab-e-Barat is going to be celebrated on Sunday. However, in West Bengal, there is no Public Holiday for Makar Sankranti & Shree Ram Navami, but there is a provision for an extra holiday on the next day of Shab-e-Bara," he said in a tweet on January 15, 2024.

The Queen of Appeasement Politics - Mamata Banerjee, strikes again.



Govt of WB Calendar; List of Holidays:



❌ Monday, 15 Jan, 2024 - Makar Sankranti. No Holiday.



❌ Wednesday, 17 Apr, 2024 - Shree Ram Navami. No Holiday.



🟢 Shab-e-Barat - Sunday, 25 Feb, 2024

Holiday 🔽… pic.twitter.com/gJRX0FvS3c — Suvendu Adhikari (Modi Ka Parivar) (@SuvenduWB) January 15, 2024

Reacting to Saturday's notification, declaring a holiday for Ram Navami, BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya said Mamata Banerjee had taken this move to "redeem her anti-Hindu image". He said the Bengal government needs to ensure that no stones are pelted during the procession.

"Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as a public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though...More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are pelted on Ram Navami processions. Will she? Jai Shree Ram."

Mamata Banerjee, who would turn blue with rage, every time she heard ‘Jai Shree Ram’, has designated Ram Navami (17th Apr) as public holiday, in West Bengal. She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though…



More importantly, she needs to ensure no stones are… pic.twitter.com/yOIIk9jS8z — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2024



