Lok Sabha polls 2024: NDA likely to win 335 seats, Modi to return for record 3rd term, predicts India Today's MOTN

The BJP-led NDA is likely to win 335 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming 2024 general elections, paving the way for Narendra Modi's record third term, India Today's Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey predicted on Thursday. In the last parliamentary elections, the saffron party had on its own bagged 303 seats while the NDA alliance had 353 seats.

This time, the BJP-led NDA would likely retain its grip on power by clinching 335 seats, comfortably surpassing the 272-seat threshold necessary for government formation at the Centre. The BJP is projected to win 304 of these seats, the same as it had won last time.

The INDIA opposition bloc, on the other hand, is expected to secure 166 seats but will fall significantly short of posing a substantial challenge to the NDA's stronghold. The Congress is, however, likely to improve its tally from 52 to 71 seats.

The NDA is set to sweep Uttar Pradesh, the most crucial state politically as it sends 8 MPs. Here, the NDA is expected to win 72 seats, 10 more than what it had won in 2019.

The NDA is likely to win 19 of 42 seats in West Bengal, 8 of 10 seats in Haryana, 24 of 28 seats in Karnataka, 12 of 14 seats in Jharkhand, 27 of 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, and 34 of 40 sears in Bihar. The NDA is projected to win all 7 seats in Delhi, all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 25 seats in Rajasthan, and all 4 seats in Himachal Pradesh.