Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Massive blow for BJP in Maharashtra, may win 22 seats, predicts India Today's MOTN

Despite allying with the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and NCP, the NDA will likely see a massive drop in its Lok Sabha tally in the 2024 parliamentary elections. The NDA, which had won 41 of 48 seats in 2019, is expected to win just 22 seats this time, according to India Today's Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey. The Opposition INDIA bloc, on the other hand, is likely to win 26 seats, up by 20 seats from 2019.

The Congress, which is contesting the elections with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP, is projected to win 12 seats in Maharashtra, up by 11 in 2019. Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar are likely to win 14 seats combined.

The poll further predicts the INDIA bloc to get 45 per cent vote share while the NDA is projected to get a 40 per cent vote share. In the last elections, the Congress had bagged only one seat with over 16 per cent votes. This time, it might take its tally to 12 despite two high-profile exits in recent times.

Last month, former minister and senior Congress leader Milind Deora left Congress to join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. On Thursday, another former minister, Baba Siddique quit the party, ending his 48-years-long association with Congress.

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect. There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid," he said in a tweet.

India Today's survey was conducted between December 15, 2023, and January 28, 2024.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024: NDA set to win 24 seats in Karnataka, predicts India Today's MOTN poll

Lok Sabha 2024: Bihar to side with NDA despite drop in seats, says MOTN Survey

Lok Sabha 2024: Photo finish for Trinamool vs BJP in Bengal, says India Today's MOTN poll

Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP-led NDA alliance to get 72 of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, says India Today's MOTN opinion poll