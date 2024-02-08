Lok Sabha polls 2024: NDA set to win 24 seats in Karnataka, predicts India Today's MOTN poll

The BJP-led NDA is likely to win 24 of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, predicted India Today's Mood of the Nation opinion poll survey. The Opposition-led INDIA bloc is expected to secure four seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 25 seats with over 51 per cent of votes, while 1 seat went to Congress, 1 to JDS, and 1 to Independent. This time, however, the BJP's tally may come down by 1 to 24.

This time, the BJP and JDS will be contesting in the alliance. The JD(S), which has a strong presence in the Old Mysuru region, is expected to contest four to five seats.

The NDA retaining its base would be a setback for Congress, which is hoping to win 15-20 seats in Karnataka. The last year's assembly sweep boosted the morale of the grand old party, which was decimated in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Last month, Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah said that his party would win around 20 seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. "We don't lie like the BJP, claiming to win all 28 seats in the state. Our expectation is that we may win between 15 and 20 seats," he said while speaking to reporters.

In the assembly elections last year, the BJP could win just 66 of 224 seats with 36 per cent vote share.

The BJP has made some changes in the state unit and brought in BY Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka CM BS Yeddiyurappa, as the president of the Karnataka BJP.