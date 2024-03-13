BJP's second candidate list today; Pralhad Joshi to contest from Dharwad: Sources

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to release its second list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, sources told India Today on Wednesday. In the second list, the saffron party may announce candidates for Karnataka, and other states.

Sources said PC Mohan is likely to be fielded from Bengaluru Central, while Tejashvi Surya will retain Bengaluru South. Pralhad Joshi may be fielded from Dharwad, while CN Manjunath, a cardiologist, will contest from Bengaluru Rural.

Manjunath will be up against Congress' DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

V Somanna is likely to be fielded from Tumkur. Shobha Karandlaje will contest from the Bengaluru North seat, currently held by Sadananda Gowda. Sources said that the party may drop its Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a final call on two seats - Belgaum and Haveri. Former chief ministers Jagdish Shettar and Basavraj Bommai have been eyeing the Haveri seat. The decision is also yet to be made on CT Ravi.

(With inputs from Nagarjun Dwarakanath)