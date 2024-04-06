Lok Sabha polls: 'Modi ji desh ka cheer haran kar rahe hain', Sonia Gandhi slams PM, BJP 

Sonia Gandhi, the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson, slammed PM Narendra Modi for destroying democracy in the country. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which would kickstart in the thrid week of April, Sonia Gandhi claimed that various tactics are being used to force opposition leaders to join the BJP.

Addressing an election event in Jaipur, Sonia Gandhi claimed that in the last 10 years, the country has been in the hands of a government that left no stone unturned to promote unemployment, inflation, economic crisis and inequality.

"...'Modi ji khud ko mahaan maan kar, desh aur loktantra ki maryada ka cheer haran kar rahe hain'...Opposition leaders are threatened to join the BJP."

Sonia Gnadhi further said the democracy of the country is in danger. “...Conspiracies are being done to change our Constitution...There’s darkness of injustice everywhere."

"For the last 10 years, our country has been under the leadership of such a government which promoted unemployment, inflation, discrimination, and atrocity. What the Modi government has done is in front of us all," Sonia said.

Addressing the event, Priyanka Gandhi said, "You are not getting correct information. The time has come to recognise what the reality is. All you hear is 'Abki baar 400 Paar' (This time, 400-plus seats), and you see Modi in the sea and travelling abroad. That is what is visible. It is not clear what the condition of the country is." She alleged that the Modi government would give 5 kg ration to the poor but would not provide employment. "You have to become aware. Injustice is happening in your life, whether you are poor or weak or a labourer, you are not heard," she told the gathering.

She added: "Unemployment and inflation at peak and paper leaks are happening in every state. There no one to listen to the poor and the farmers."

The Congress on Friday launched its manifesto, announcing a slew of populist measures to woo all segments of the society, especially the marginalised, such as lifting the 50% cap on quota for SCs, STs and OBCs in addition to reservation in private educational institutions.

The party declared that it would take sugnificant steps to create jobs, hoping those would strike a chord with the youth, even as it has offered cash doles to women besides pledging to reserve 50% of central government jobs for them.

The Nyay Patra promises a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ crops, cashless insurance up to 25 lakhs for universal healthcare, and offers compulsory and free education from Class I to Class XII in public schools.

The Congress has also stated that it will, if voted to power, bring a law to recognise civil union between couples belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community.