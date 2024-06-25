Lok Sabha: Rahul Gandhi selected as Leader of Opposition

Rahul Gandhi has been selected as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. The decision was taken by the Congress Working Committee and other INDIA bloc leaders. Gandhi, Congress MP from Rae Bareli Rahul Gandhi, took took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha with the Constitution in his hands.

"CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing the decision of appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha," Venugopal said at a press briefing.

Earlier this month the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had passed a resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. After the CWC meeting, Rahul Gandhi had said he needed some time to think about it before making a decision.

The Congress on Tuesday issued a three-line whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha at 11 AM on Wednesday during the election for the Speaker’s post.

“Very important issue will be taken up in the Lok Sabha tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, June 26, 2024,” the whip issued by Congress chief whip K Suresh said.

For the first time in a decade, there will be a designated Leader of Opposition. In the last two Lok Sabhas, Congress was unable to secure this position due to not meeting the necessary criteria, which demands one-tenth of the total House members for eligibility. During the 16th Lok Sabha, Congress held 44 seats, while in the 17th Lok Sabha, it increased to 55 seats. This shift marks a significant development in the parliamentary landscape. This time, the leader of Congress, which is the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha with 99 MPs, will be recognised as the LoP.