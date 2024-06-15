'Long live India-Italy friendship!': PM Modi reacts to viral selfie video with Giorgia Meloni

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday responded to the viral selfie video with Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni during the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia.

“Long live India-Italy friendship!” PM Modi wrote on X in response to the video shared by Meloni on her X handle. The two leaders are seen sharing a laugh in the video posted by Meloni on X and Instagram.

Italian Prime Minister Meloni extended an invitation to PM Modi, who traveled to Apulia to attend the G7 summit, marking his first overseas visit since beginning his third term in office.

During their meeting, both Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Meloni emphasized the need for swift implementation of a migration and mobility agreement.

“Had a very good meeting with PM @GiorgiaMeloni . Thanked her for inviting India to be a part of the G7 Summit and for the wonderful arrangements. We discussed ways to further cement India-Italy relations in areas like commerce, energy, defence, telecom and more. Our nations will work together in futuristic areas like biofuels, food processing and critical minerals,” PM Modi had posted on X after the meeting.

India and Italy are advancing discussions on a migration and mobility agreement aimed at facilitating the movement of professionals, skilled and semi-skilled workers, students, and researchers between the two nations. Once implemented, this agreement is expected to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields by promoting easier and regulated mobility.

In December last year, the Union cabinet approved the Ministry of External Affairs' proposal to sign and ratify the Migration and Mobility Agreement between India and Italy. Under this agreement, Indian students who complete academic or vocational training in Italy can apply for temporary residence in the country for up to 12 months to gain initial professional experience.

PM Modi met US President Joe Biden briefly during the G7 Summit, affirming ongoing collaboration for global welfare. Modi also had a brief interaction with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau amid strained India-Canada relations. Tensions arose after Trudeau mentioned "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia last year.