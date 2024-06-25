'Look at the roasting of Boeing CEO! Can this happen here?': Harsh Goenka calls for stronger accountability and public scrutiny in India

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka on Tuesday took to social media to express his concern about the lack of public scrutiny faced by large companies in India. While sharing a video on X, he highlighted the situation with Boeing, where the company's CEO faced public criticism from authorities, and compared it to India's scenario.

Goenka mentioned several recent events in India, like the DHFL scam, the Yes Bank crisis, the controversy at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) case. He believes that similar to how Boeing's CEO was held accountable, India needs a system where companies and institutions face stricter public checks and balances.

Look at the roasting of Boeing CEO by public authorities! Can we ever hope for such public accountability in India??



Think of the recent DHFL scam, Yes Bank crisis, NSE co-location case,ILFS and NEET. India needs this level of scrutiny! pic.twitter.com/UGjOC8Ilu6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 25, 2024

"Look at the roasting of Boeing CEO by public authorities! Can we ever hope for such public accountability in India??Think of the recent DHFL scam, Yes Bank crisis, NSE co-location case,ILFS and NEET. India needs this level of scrutiny!," Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

In the video, the public authorities are grilling Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun for the company’s safety failures, and charges against him for conducting frauds and also compromising the quality of products used in making the airline. The public authority was heard saying that the aircraft maker had done too little to protect whistleblowers who have raised concerns about retaliation.

Netizens believe that big companies sometimes seem to escape proper scrutiny, even when there are problems. They want a system where there's a closer look at how businesses operate and a stronger response if they break the rules.

Yes, quite good! But then what happens? Is there any punitive actions on those who are quizzed or this remains just a farcical scene! — Dr Vivek Pandey (@vivekortho007) June 25, 2024

This should be the role of the independent directors too but most of the time they who keep quiet. The same applies to some RPs appointed during NCLT , they are in league with the promoters and will be happy with a separate packet they get .. — Dinesh Joshi (@dnjoshispeaks) June 25, 2024

This is so awesome, one of the most important things to tick if we have to become a developed nation!



Transparency, Accountability, and Trust are a must in corporate governance. — U-Mesh 🇮🇳 (@UmaMaheshY) June 25, 2024

"Yes, quite good! But then what happens? Is there any punitive actions on those who are quizzed or this remains just a farcical scene!," a user commented. Another one wrote, "This should be the role of the independent directors too but most of the time they who keep quiet. The same applies to some RPs appointed during NCLT , they are in league with the promoters and will be happy with a separate packet they get .."

"Look at the authority of the Public Authority there, so concerned so committed to questions people want to ask to every Head of the organisation that compromises safety and services. Unless this kind of authority exists in India, please stop dreaming of a developed nation," a third user commented.