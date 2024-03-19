'Look in the mirror': CPI fires back at Shashi Tharoor for 'alliance dharma' comment 

The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday hit back at Shashi Tharoor for his "alliance dharma" remark, saying that the Thiruvananthapuram MP should "look into the mirror" first. Tharoor, sitting MP from Thiruvananthapuram, questioned CPI's decision to field a candidate for the seat. He said the CPI candidate would hurt the Congress as it would cut its anti-BJP votes.

"It's ironic that the same CPI that complains about Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma in Wayanad," Tharoor said in a post on X.

It’s ironic that the same @cpofindia that complains about @RahulGandhi’s candidature in Wayanad is playing the BJP’s game in Thiruvananthapuram. The only effect of the CPI’s campaign against me in Thiruvananthapuram is to divide the anti-BJP vote. And they preach alliance dharma… — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 19, 2024

Reacting to this, CPI General Secretary D Raja questioned Tharoor's knowledge of Kerala's history. "I do not know what is the understanding of Mr Tharoor as far as coalition and politics are concerned. He must understand that Kerala is one state where the political situation is entirely different in comparison to other states where the main battle is between LDF and UDF. Mr Tharoor must look at his face in the mirror that who are these people living congress party and joining BJP," D Raja told India Today TV.

The Congress and the Left parties are a part of the Opposition's INDIA bloc at the national level. However, in the state, they are the two dominating parties, while the BJP is trying to expand its reach. This time, the BJP has fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar to take on Tharoor, while CPI has named Pannian Raveendran as its candidate.

Raja said everything was well in the INDIA bloc, but there could be some issues with seat-sharing in certain states. "It is going on forever and in fact, Shashi Tharoor should understand the history of Kerala," he said. D Raja said that the Left is in power in Kerala and is a "power to reckon with".

"The CPI will continue to fight. The LDF will continue to fight as there are only 20 seats, of which CPI got four," the CPI leader said.

Earlier, the CPI had questioned the Congress after the party named Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad. Last month, CPI-M's Brinda Karat said Rahul Gandhi and Congress need to think. "They say that their fight is against BJP. In Kerala, if you come and fight against the Left, what message are you giving? So they need to think about their seat once again."

The CPI has fielded Annie Raja, wife of D Raja, in Wayanad against Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from Ashutosh Mishra)