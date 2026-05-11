Vedanta Demerger: All eyes on listing as 1:1 share credit begins — Expected timeline

Vedanta Demerger update: Shares of Vedanta Ltd turned ex-date for demerger on nearly 10 days ago on Thursday, April 30 after fixing May 1, 2026 as the record date for the spin off of its businesses into five separate companies. The current listed entity of Vedanta drives bulk of its value from its stake in Hindustan Zinc.

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However, the biggest question for shareholders is when will they start getting the shares of demerged entities in their demat accounts and what is the listing timeline for the demerged companies. Vedanta's four demerged entities will make their stock market debut in the course of time.

Vedanta’s demerger marks a shift from a diversified structure to five focused, sector-leading businesses - each with clear strategic direction, capital allocation discipline, and growth visibility. Together, they represent a portfolio aligned to global megatrends and India’s long-term resource and energy needs, said the company in its media brief.



Shares of demerged companies in the Demat account

Eligible investors have started to get shares of the four demerged entities of Vedanta. The process began on Saturday, May 08 and shall complete on Monday May 11. Eligible investors would have begun to get emails and SMS for the same.



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Who is eligible for demerged entities' shares

All the investors who held or bought shares of Vedanta in their demat account on April 29, 2026 are eligible to get the shares of the demerged entities. Despite May 1 being the record date, the stock traded ex-demerger on April 30 as the record date was a market holiday. Any investors buying Vedanta shares on or after April 30, 2026, shall not be the beneficiary of demerged entities.



Which are the demerged entities

All the eligible investors of Vedanta Ltd will get one share each of Vedanta Iron & Steel, Malco Energy Ltd, Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd and Vedanta Power for every share of Vedanta held on the record date. These stocks are pursuant to the scheme of arrangement, until listed.



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When will the new shares be listed on exchanges?

The four demerged entities of Vedanta shall be listed soon. Usually demerged entities get listed in a month or two after the spin-off. According to select media reports, Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta may reach out to the exchange for their listing by next week and the four demerged entities may make their stock market debut in the second half of June 2026.



Vedanta Q4 results

Vedanta reported a 89 per cent jump in the net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 9,352 crore, while its revenue jumped 29 per cent YoY to Rs 51,524 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Its Ebitda rose 59 per cent YoY to Rs 18,447 crore, while margins improved 915 basis points to 44 per cent for the quarter.

