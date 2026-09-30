LPG Aadhaar authentication deadline: What changes for consumers from October 1?

What changes from October 1?

For consumers whose LPG connections have already been authenticated, refill bookings will continue as usual. Those who have not completed authentication will need to do so to access subsidised refills at the regulated price.

Consumers who do not want to or cannot complete the authentication process can register their choice through their OMC’s digital channels, including websites, mobile applications, WhatsApp chatbots or interactive voice response systems (IVRS). They can then receive 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders at the applicable market price, subject to local availability.

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The distinction is important: the October 1 requirement affects access to the regulated subsidised price, rather than LPG supply itself.

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Why is Aadhaar authentication being introduced?

The government says the exercise is intended to ensure that LPG subsidy benefits reach genuine and eligible households. Authentication is also expected to help identify duplicate or ineligible connections and prevent subsidised domestic cylinders from being diverted for commercial or industrial use.

OMCs have been conducting the nationwide authentication drive since October 2023. The government said more than 120 million SMS and WhatsApp messages have been sent to consumers, while distributors and delivery personnel have followed up with those yet to complete the process.

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The deadline has been extended several times, with the latest extension taking it to September 14. From October 1, authentication becomes relevant for accessing the regulated subsidised price.

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How can consumers complete authentication?

There are three ways to complete the process: through the LPG delivery person using the OMC’s mobile application, by visiting the distributor’s showroom, or through the relevant OMC mobile app.

Indane customers can use IndianOil ONE, Bharatgas customers can use HelloBPCL, and HP Gas customers can use HP PAY.

Consumers should use only official OMC channels and avoid sharing Aadhaar OTPs or other sensitive information with unknown callers or agents.

How much subsidy is involved?

The implicit subsidy on a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was around ₹210 in September, compared with ₹721 in June. The government has also provided compensation to OMCs to keep domestic LPG affordable.

It paid ₹22,000 crore in compensation in 2022-23 and is providing ₹30,000 crore in both FY26 and FY27. Accumulated under-recoveries of public-sector OMCs on domestic LPG exceeded ₹62,000 crore as of August 31, 2026.

For consumers, the key takeaway is that LPG supply will not automatically stop from October 1, but accessing the regulated price with applicable subsidy will require biometric Aadhaar authentication.

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