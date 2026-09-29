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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 29): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 29): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 8:36 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 29): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on September 29: Check latest rates in major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Domestic LPG, CNG, and PNG prices remain stable across major metro cities, insulating retail consumers from ongoing fluctuations in international energy benchmarks. The steady pricing comes at a critical juncture as global oil markets experience heightened anxiety, driven by sharp movements in crude benchmarks.

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Delhi offers the lowest CNG and PNG rates among all four metros, primarily driven by lower local taxes and high-density pipeline distribution. While domestic LPG rates are benchmarked at uniform import parities, local levies create noticeable price gaps between the northern and southern corridors.

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

MUST READ: BPCL, HPCL, IOC, ONGC, Adani Power: Morgan Stanley positive on oil stocks, flags 3 surprises 

14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 29

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

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942

Bengaluru

944.50

Hyderabad

994

Mumbai

941.50

Chennai

957.50

Kolkata

968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 29

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,747.50

Bengaluru

2,831

Hyderabad

2,996

Mumbai

2,701

Chennai

2,916.50

Kolkata

2,884

Jaipur

2,775

Noida

2,747.50

Gurugram

2,764.50

Chandigarh

2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 29

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

88

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Chennai

97.50

Kolkata

93.50

Jaipur

97.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 29

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

49.59

Bengaluru

53

Hyderabad

56
Mumbai

52

Chennai

52

Kolkata

50

Jaipur

51.50

Noida

49.46

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

57.48

US-Iran war update

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York, with Washington’s formal response “hopefully” expected by Tuesday. Earlier, President Donald Trump also confirmed that US officials have met Iran war mediators.

Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as experts say the United States president believes Washington has more to gain by waiting than by accepting Tehran’s terms at this moment.

ALSO READ: European gas prices may stay elevated this winter as LNG disruptions persist: Goldman Sachs

However, the high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signalling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 8:36 AM IST
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