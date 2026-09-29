LPG, CNG, PNG prices today (September 29): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Domestic LPG cylinders, standard across millions of Indian kitchens, remain sensitive to global crude and international benchmark fluctuations. State-run oil marketing companies adjust non-subsidised rates monthly, with a standard 14.2-kg domestic cylinder priced differently across states due to local taxes and transportation logistics.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on September 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi Advertisement 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on September 29

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,747.50 Bengaluru 2,831 Hyderabad 2,996 Mumbai 2,701 Chennai 2,916.50 Kolkata 2,884 Jaipur 2,775 Noida 2,747.50 Gurugram 2,764.50 Chandigarh 2,769.50

CNG prices in major cities on September 29

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 97 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Advertisement Chennai 97.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 97.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on September 29

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

US-Iran war update

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has held further indirect talks with the United States through Qatari mediators in New York, with Washington’s formal response “hopefully” expected by Tuesday. Earlier, President Donald Trump also confirmed that US officials have met Iran war mediators.

Trump rejected Iran’s latest proposal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as experts say the United States president believes Washington has more to gain by waiting than by accepting Tehran’s terms at this moment.

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However, the high-stakes diplomatic effort to pause regional hostilities has collapsed after US President Donald Trump rejected a seven-day ceasefire proposal put forward by Tehran, signalling that military operations are expected to resume shortly after the November midterm elections.