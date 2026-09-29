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Noel Tata raises key Tata Sons listing concern: What if a group company gets into trouble?

Noel Tata raises key Tata Sons listing concern: What if a group company gets into trouble?

Why we avoid listing is that we believe that it will fundamentally change the way the company has and the group has been run over the last 150 years, says Noel tata

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  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 10:34 PM IST
Noel Tata raises key Tata Sons listing concern: What if a group company gets into trouble?Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata has said Tata Sons should remain unlisted, arguing that a listing would fundamentally alter how the Tata group has been run for the last 150 years.

Noel said the group has a mandate for social development and has traditionally followed the principle outlined by former chairman JRD Tata when asked about the strategic plan for Tata Sons: "What India needs."

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"Why we avoid listing is that we believe that it will fundamentally change the way the company has and the group has been run over the last 150 years," Noel said while speaking at the Republic Summit 2026.

He said a listed Tata Sons would have to deal with investors seeking profits and wanting their investments to grow quarter after quarter. That, he said, could conflict with the group’s broader social-development mandate.

"How do you translate these two when you have investors, and they could be investors from abroad who are there to seek profit, who want to come in and make sure that their investment grows quarter by quarter. How do we manage these two contradictions in a way?" he said.

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Read More: Tata Sons reorganisation is a fresh twist in a long tale

Tata Sons as a backstop

Noel said Tata's operating companies are already public and have to balance the interests of shareholders by delivering returns. "We believe that operating companies are all public companies. And they manage that contradiction," he said.

But Tata Sons plays a different role, he said, because dividends coming from the operating companies should not face the same quarter-by-quarter return pressure.

Noel also pointed to Tata Sons' role as a backstop for group companies that run into trouble. "Tata Sons has always been there in case one of our companies got into trouble," he said.

The Tata Trusts chairman said there had been instances over the last 50 years when group companies faced difficulties, and Tata Sons stepped in. He added that banks, lending agencies, shareholders, and suppliers had also drawn comfort from Tata Sons standing behind the group companies.

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In Case You Missed It: Tata Trusts propose merger of two Tata units with Tata Sons to avoid listing

The concern, Noel said, is whether individual shareholders would be willing to support such interventions.

“Now the worry is that when you have individual shareholders, would they agree to it? Would they be willing to allow us to invest in companies that are in trouble?" he said.

"These are things which we believe will change the fundamental fabric of the way this group has run over the last 150 years and that's the message that we're trying to get across to the Reserve Bank of India that we should try and maintain this."

Proposed Tata Sons restructuring

On Monday, Tata Trusts proposed that Tata Sons merge with two of its unlisted units - Tata Electronics Systems Solutions Pvt. and Tata Consulting Engineers - to avoid a listing order.

Noel said the proposal would restore Tata Sons to a structure with "operating and financial" businesses under the same firm. "This is something that is very common in other holding companies in India which operate on both these parameters," he said.

The proposal still requires approval from the Tata Sons board and the RBI.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 10:34 PM IST
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