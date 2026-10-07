LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 7): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre. Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.

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14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968 Jaipur 945.50 Noida 939.50 Gurugram 950.50 Chandigarh 951.50

Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,810 Bengaluru 2,898 Hyderabad 3,065 Mumbai 2,764.50 Chennai 2,983 Kolkata 2,954 Jaipur 2,839 Noida 2,810 Gurugram 2,828 Chandigarh Advertisement 2,833

CNG prices in major cities on October 7

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 86.98 Bengaluru 98 Hyderabad 112 Mumbai 88 Chennai 99.50 Kolkata 93.50 Jaipur 99.50 Noida 95.59 Gurugram 92.01 Chandigarh 93.80

PNG prices across major cities on October 7

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 49.59 Bengaluru 53 Hyderabad 56 Mumbai 52 Chennai 52 Kolkata 50 Jaipur 51.50 Noida 49.46 Gurugram 48.40 Chandigarh 57.48

DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels

US-Iran war update

Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.

Gulf oil flows, excluding Iran, recovered to more than 81 percent of pre-war levels in September, while crude exports from the wider Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on 14 days during the month, maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported.

However, the recovery has come as attacks on tankers increase and shipping companies face higher freight, insurance and security costs.

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Trump said “millions of barrels” of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, claiming transit levels were reaching or exceeding pre-war levels.