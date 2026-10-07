LPG, CNG, PNG prices on today (October 7): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

For consumers, LPG remains an important household expense, while CNG and PNG directly affect transportation and cooking costs. The 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder is priced at ₹942 in Delhi, while CNG is ₹86.98 per kg and PNG is ₹49.59 per standard cubic metre. Prices can differ significantly across cities, so consumers should check the applicable rates in their respective locations before booking a cylinder or refuelling.
MUST READ: Europe enters winter with gas storage at 71%, raising fears of supply shortages and higher prices
14.2-kg LPG cylinder rates on October 7
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder rates on October 7
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,810
|
Bengaluru
|
2,898
|
Hyderabad
|
3,065
|
Mumbai
|
2,764.50
|
Chennai
|
2,983
|
Kolkata
|
2,954
|
Jaipur
|
2,839
|
Noida
|
2,810
|
Gurugram
|
2,828
|
Chandigarh
|
2,833
CNG prices in major cities on October 7
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
86.98
|
Bengaluru
|
98
|
Hyderabad
|
112
|
Mumbai
|
88
|
Chennai
|
99.50
|
Kolkata
|
93.50
|
Jaipur
|
99.50
|
Noida
|
95.59
|
Gurugram
|
92.01
|
Chandigarh
|
93.80
PNG prices across major cities on October 7
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
56
|Mumbai
|
52
|
Chennai
|
52
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
51.50
|
Noida
|
49.46
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
57.48
DON'T MISS: LNG traffic through Hormuz returns, but remains 80% below pre-war levels
US-Iran war update
Oil exports from the Gulf have resumed significantly in recent days, despite a surge in attacks on ships around the Strait of Hormuz, maritime experts and trackers say.
Gulf oil flows, excluding Iran, recovered to more than 81 percent of pre-war levels in September, while crude exports from the wider Middle East exceeded pre-war levels on 14 days during the month, maritime intelligence firm Kpler reported.
However, the recovery has come as attacks on tankers increase and shipping companies face higher freight, insurance and security costs.
Trump said “millions of barrels” of oil had passed through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, claiming transit levels were reaching or exceeding pre-war levels.