LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 7: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on April 7: Households in India are concerned about the prices of LPG, PNG, and CNG due to rising global oil prices caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy transit route. The war has affected energy supplies worldwide, leading to higher costs.

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India imports over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this dependence, the government has assured that LPG supplies remain stable, with no shortages reported at distribution points.

Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi rose by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50. However, the price of domestic cooking gas LPG remained unchanged at Rs 913 in Delhi.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 7

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 7

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 7

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

The increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices from April 1 was due to a 44 per cent rise in the Saudi Contract Price, which went up from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

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Oil marketing companies are currently incurring an under-recovery of Rs 380 per cylinder by maintaining domestic LPG rates. These cumulative losses are expected to reach around Rs 40,484 crore by the end of May. Last year, losses amounting to Rs 60,000 crore were shared equally between Oil PSUs and the government to protect consumers from high international LPG prices. India's domestic LPG price remains among the lowest globally compared to neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

To meet rising demand, the government has increased the sale of small 5-kg LPG cylinders, known as FTL cylinders, with about 6.6 lakh bottles sold since March 23. These cylinders are available over the counter at LPG distributorships on presentation of valid ID. Unlike subsidised 14.2-kg domestic cylinders, the 5-kg cylinders are priced at market rates and do not require address proof for purchase.

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Meanwhile, two more Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely crossed the war-affected Strait of Hormuz and are on their way to Indian ports, while 16 other vessels remain stranded in the Persian Gulf, officials said. The LPG vessel Green Sanvi, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG, is scheduled to arrive at an Indian port on April 7, and Green Asha, with 15,500 tonnes of cargo, is expected on April 9, according to Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways.

So far, eight Indian-flagged LPG tankers have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28, followed by Tehran's retaliation. Among the vessels still stuck in the Persian Gulf are LNG carriers, LPG tankers, crude carriers, container ships, a dredger, chemical cargo vessels, and bulk carriers.