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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 18: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 18: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 18: LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 8:52 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 18: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on Aug 18: Check rates across major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue despite rates remaining unchanged for over a month, except for a cut in commercial LPG prices earlier this month. Fears of a possible price rise persist amid uncertainty linked to the war in West Asia. The government is working to secure supplies, maintain steady imports and reduce dependence on the region by increasing liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027.

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The issue arises as LPG sales in India have declined and domestic cooking gas is sold below cost, adding to the burden on state-run fuel retailers. In a written reply to lawmakers, junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have been selling a 14.2-kg household cooking gas cylinder at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. He added that the revenue loss for state fuel retailers on LPG sales was ₹188 per cylinder in August.

MUST READ | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 18

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

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 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 18

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 18

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

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Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 18

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

LPG consumption fell more than 16 per cent year-on-year to 2.35 million tonnes last month as shortages pushed households and industries towards piped natural gas and more polluting fuels such as biomass and kerosene. Reports said the government has directed Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum to source at least 15 per cent of India’s LPG imports for 2027 through US term contracts, with plans to raise this share to up to 25 per cent by 2027.

Separately, the government has for the first time fixed maximum LPG production targets for individual public- and private-sector refineries and upstream companies. This move aims to build a domestic supply buffer after the West Asia conflict exposed the country’s vulnerability to disruptions in imported cooking gas.

DON'T MISS | Govt may charge LPG, natural gas users to fund $42 billion strategic fuel reserve: Report 

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In an order issued on August 13, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry set maximum LPG production levels for 21 refineries and upstream companies, with combined production potential of 63,810 tonnes a day. This is more than double the domestic LPG output in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, and about 70 per cent of the country’s daily consumption.

The production limits will apply during supply constraints. The largest share of planned output has been assigned to Reliance Industries Ltd’s older refinery, which must produce up to 18,000 tonnes a day of LPG. India consumed 33.2 million tonnes of LPG in 2025-26, or about 91,000 tonnes a day. Of this, 13.1 million tonnes a year, or about 35,900 tonnes a day, was produced locally, while 21.3 million tonnes per annum, or about 58,400 tonnes a day, was imported.

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Published on: Aug 18, 2026 8:52 AM IST
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