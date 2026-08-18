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Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's why

Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's why

RPOWER22.52(2.00%)

Reliance Power said the company, along with its arm Reliance CleanGen, received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 18, 2026 8:15 AM IST
Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's whyReliance Infra also received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi. 

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after the two companies came out with updates on the past complaints filed by  Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In an exchange filing, Reliance Power said the company, along with its subsidiary Reliance CleanGen Limited, received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi. 
The two companies are amongst the proposed accused in the complaint filed by ED for an alleged amount of Rs 715 crore under section 3 and 4 of PMLA in the matter of Reliance Home Finance Limited & Others.

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"The expected financial implication is not ascertainable at this stage," Reliance Power informed stock exchanges," adding that the company shall take all appropriate steps to safeguard its interest as may be legally advised.

Reliance Infra also received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi. 
This is because the company is one of the proposed accused in the complaint filed by ED for an alleged amount of Rs 3,000 crore under section 3 and 4 of PMLA in the matter of Reliance Home Finance Limited & Others.
Reliance Infra also said the expected financial implication is not ascertainable at this stage.

"The company shall take all appropriate steps to safeguard its interest, as may be legally advised. We request you to kindly take the same on your records," it told BSE and NSE.

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Reliance Infra owned 24.90 per cent stake in Reliance Power at the end of June 30. Anil Ambani is among promoters of the company.

Reliance Power shares settled at Rs 22.72 on Monday, down 1.17 per cent. Reliance Infra settled at Rs 65.52 on BSE, down 1.99 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 18, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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