Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's why

"The expected financial implication is not ascertainable at this stage," Reliance Power informed stock exchanges," adding that the company shall take all appropriate steps to safeguard its interest as may be legally advised.

Reliance Infra also received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi.

This is because the company is one of the proposed accused in the complaint filed by ED for an alleged amount of Rs 3,000 crore under section 3 and 4 of PMLA in the matter of Reliance Home Finance Limited & Others.

Reliance Infra also said the expected financial implication is not ascertainable at this stage.

"The company shall take all appropriate steps to safeguard its interest, as may be legally advised. We request you to kindly take the same on your records," it told BSE and NSE.

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Reliance Infra owned 24.90 per cent stake in Reliance Power at the end of June 30. Anil Ambani is among promoters of the company.

Reliance Power shares settled at Rs 22.72 on Monday, down 1.17 per cent. Reliance Infra settled at Rs 65.52 on BSE, down 1.99 per cent.