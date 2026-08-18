Reliance Power, Reliance Infra shares in focus today; here's why

Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance Infrastructure Ltd are in focus on Tuesday after the two companies came out with updates on the past complaints filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED).
In an exchange filing, Reliance Power said the company, along with its subsidiary Reliance CleanGen Limited, received a Pre-Cognizance notice under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, from the Special Judge, CBI, New Delhi.
The two companies are amongst the proposed accused in the complaint filed by ED for an alleged amount of Rs 715 crore under section 3 and 4 of PMLA in the matter of Reliance Home Finance Limited & Others.