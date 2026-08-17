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Cupid promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya increases stake; multibagger stock slips 8%

Cupid promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya increases stake; multibagger stock slips 8%

CUPID267.32(9.04%)

On the earnings front, Cupid reported a strong performance during the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit rose 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 5:54 PM IST
Cupid promoter Aditya Kumar Halwasiya increases stake; multibagger stock slips 8%Following the transaction, Aditya Kumar Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company increased to 33.39 per cent.

Cupid Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya increased his stake in the company through an open market purchase of 13,95,538 shares, according to an exchange filing made by the company after market hours on Monday.

The acquisition represents 0.10 per cent of Cupid's total equity. Following the transaction, Halwasiya's personal shareholding in the company increased to 33.39 per cent, while the aggregate shareholding of the promoter and promoter group stood at 46.34 per cent.

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On the earnings front, Cupid reported a strong performance during the June quarter of FY27. Its net profit rose 194 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.15 crore, compared with Rs 15.01 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income surged 142 per cent YoY to Rs 156.98 crore in Q1 FY27, from Rs 59.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. EBITDA climbed 265 per cent YoY to Rs 60.06 crore from Rs 16.47 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin improved by 1,127 basis points (bps) YoY to 39 per cent in Q1 FY27, compared with 28 per cent in Q1 FY26.

Commenting on the Q1 earnings, Halwasiya said: "We have commenced FY27 with strong momentum across both our international B2B healthcare and Consumer Healthcare & FMCG businesses. Healthy execution during the quarter, improving order visibility and sustained demand across our core segments have strengthened our confidence in the Company's growth trajectory. Supported by a robust order book, healthy business momentum and strong visibility across our key operating segments, we have enhanced our FY27 guidance to Rs 725 crore - Rs 750 crore in revenue and Rs 210 crore - Rs 225 crore in Net Profit."

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Earlier today, Cupid shares slumped 7.82 per cent to close at Rs 270.90. Despite the decline, the multibagger stock has surged 215.33 per cent over the past six months.

The securities of Cupid are currently placed under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework on both BSE and NSE. Exchanges put stocks in short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Cupid is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of male and female condoms, water-based personal lubricants and in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits. It also has a portfolio of Consumer Healthcare and FMCG products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 5:51 PM IST
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