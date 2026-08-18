Paytm block deal today: Stock in focus as Resilient AM may sell 4.98% stake at 3% discount

One 97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Paytm, is in focus on Tuesday after Resilient Asset Management BV announced selling of up to 4.98 per cent stake in the digital payments and financial services platform through a block deal under its existing optionally convertible debenture agreement with Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.
In a filing to stock exchanges, Paytm said the economic value from the proposed sale will be retained by Antfin under the agreement. To recall, Resilient had acquired 10.20 per cent stake in the Paytm parent from Antfin in August 2023 against debentures issued to Antfin, while the economic interest continued to belong to Antfin.