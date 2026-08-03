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LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other cities

India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 9:31 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 3: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, other citiesLPG, CNG, PNG prices on August 3: Check latest rates in major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG pricing have continued despite rates for all three fuels remaining unchanged for more than a month. Worries have increased after the United States resumed military action against Iran, raising fears of fresh supply disruptions.

The renewed tension has caused concerns over fuel supplies, with vessel crossings along key shipping routes remaining low amid worsening regional security and recent military action involving Washington and Tehran. Renewed strikes have further worsened the situation.

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Meanwhile, India plans to source up to a quarter of its liquefied petroleum gas imports from the United States by 2027 to reduce dependence on the Middle East and avoid supply disruptions. According to three sources cited by Reuters, it is also expected to support New Delhi's efforts to secure a trade deal with Washington.

READ ALSO: ‘That was surprising…’: Trump says he’d be disappointed if China sold weapons to Iran

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 3

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

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Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 3

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,738

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 3

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

83.09

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

 109

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

91.70

Gurugram

88.12

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 3

Cities

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Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

India's push to diversify LPG sourcing follows its worst shortage earlier this year, caused by the Iran conflict and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which disrupted supplies. The government took emergency steps to divert petrochemical feedstocks from industry to households, which use LPG as cooking fuel. India, the world's third-largest oil importer and consumer, sourced about 90 per cent of its 21.85 million metric tonnes of LPG imports from the Middle East in 2025.

READ MORE: Trump says shelved Iran strike would have been 'biggest since WW2'; diplomacy talks begin today

Government data showed that imports accounted for around 66 per cent of the country's LPG consumption. Reports of India's sourcing decision came as ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait declined, while transit through the Strait of Hormuz remained low. A senior Iranian official said Iran would stop its own attacks as long as the US did the same. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said Tehran's position remained "attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations." That message has already been conveyed to the United States."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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